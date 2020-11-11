While Cardi B and Reebok's Club C collection won't be released until tomorrow, the project has already received backlash. Some sneaker fans have taken to social media to voice their complaints over campaign images created for her cover of Footwear News— specifically the photo of Cardi B posing as the Hindu goddess Durga.

The deity traditionally symbolizes strength and is portrayed holding an assortment of weapons in her eight hands, while Cardi B's depiction shows artist holding her new Club C sneaker. Shortly after the complaints began, Cardi B removed the image from her social media channels and addressed the situation on her Instagram story, stating that the intentions of the photo were not to offend or disrespect anyone's culture.

"When I did the Reebok shoe, the creator was telling me that I was going to represent a goddess that represents strength, femininity, and liberation, and that's something that I love, but if people think I'm offending their culture or religion, I want to say I'm sorry," says Cardi. "That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting anyone's religion."

Reebok has not returned Complex's request for comment.