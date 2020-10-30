The fallout from Nike's lawsuit against Warren Lotas over his lookalike SB Dunks continues, as the designer has announced the release of another model, which he's calling a replacement for the controversial sneakers that have landed him in legal hot water.

Earlier this evening, Lotas took to Instagram to reveal the Reaper in the "Chainsaw" colorway—a make-up he says will only be offered as a replacement to those who purchased his Stussy Dunk-inspired "Chanclas" or Pigeon Dunk-inspired "OGs." Following the recent filing of Nike's preliminary injunction, Lotas has confirmed that neither sneaker will be shipped.

Just as Lotas posted the announcement on Instagram, Lotas' company sent and e-mail further explaining the decision to scrap the the Broccolini Chanclas/Pigeon OG sneakers and release the Reapers.

"We tried to reach an early resolution with Nike and basically complied with everything the opposing party wanted," reads the e-mail. "But we believe they are making unnecessary demands in order to publicly shame us and intimidate other small businesses from exercising their creative freedom."

Though it still resembles Nike's Dunk, the Reaper is described as a silhouette that was built from the ground up. According to Lotas, the original plan was to release the shoe on Black Friday, but the legal battle with Nike prompted him to push the date forward.

"This is a unique and exclusive Warren Lotas sneaker, not made in partnership with Nike or any other footwear company," Lotas clarifies in the e-mail.

Customers who purchased the Chanclas and/or OGs will receive the "Chainsaw" Reapers, along with a commemorative lawsuit shirt, pencil and bumper sticker. They also have the option to turn down the replacement and receive a full refund.