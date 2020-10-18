All of the stock from the first Sole Sunday, a promotional event from the Sole Collector app and Complex SHOP that lets users buy rare sneakers at their original retail prices, is now sold out.

At noon on Sunday, difficult-to-obtain shoes like the black Union x Air Jordan 4, JJJJound x New Balance 992, Travis Scott Air Maxes, and more were released. The stock was provided by Flight Club, the retail partner for this first Sole Sunday event.

Those that missed out on the stock that released can still use the Sole Collector app's price comparison tool to find their favorite shoes at the best prices on the market.