Complex and Sole Collector are proud to introduce Sole Sunday, a digital sneaker event that offers sold-out and sought-after sneakers at their original retail prices. The first Sole Sunday, which is powered by Flight Club, will happen this Sunday, Oct. 18, exclusively on the Sole Collector app.

Nine different shoes will be available on the Sole Collector app in a range of sizes at their original retail prices. The timing of the drop will not be announced beforehand, so users are encouraged to turn on notifications to get the most immediate updates regarding stock.

To increase visibility on which shoes are available at retail through the Sole Sunday promotion, users should adjust their size preference in the app to "all sizes."

Sole Sunday transactions will be available via the app on the Complex SHOP marketplace.

The black Union x Air Jordan 4, red Off-White x Nike Dunks, green JJJJound x New Balance 992, Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React, "Brazil" Nike Dunk Low, "Alvah" Adidas Yeezy 700 V3, white JJJJound x Reebok Club C, "Barium" Yeezy Quantum, and Space Hippie 03 will all be available through Sole Sunday.