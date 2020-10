Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. Allyson Felix talks about sneakers, why she left Nike after she started a family, her time in the Olympics, being a runner, and getting exclusive sneakers.

