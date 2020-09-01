Although Kanye West's partnership with Adidas has proven to be more successful than many could've envisioned, he still admits that he misses wearing Jordans.

"Man I was just thinking, in my Adidas contract, I definitely should be able to wear Jordans," West told Nick Cannon on the latest episode of his "Cannon's Class" web series. "Jordans need to be part of reparations. You can't tell a Black man not to wear Jordans. It should be in any deal. And also, you can wear your friend's clothes."

In the interview, West reflected on his journey within the sneaker space including in the early days when he interned for Giuseppe Zanotti and the brief period when the Nike Roshe Run dominated the footwear scene. "I needed to replace that shoe and now when you go to the airports, you definitely see 350s and you don't see the Roshe anymore," West said.

West's relationship with Nike has been a turbulent one ever since his departure in 2013, but he's suggested recently that he would be open to the Swoosh bringing back his Air Yeezy models, and even complimented the brand's ISPA Road Warrior design.