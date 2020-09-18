The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys host Samuel Ross, one of the UK's most significant fashion designers. He's worked alongside Virgil Abloh on a number of projects such as Been Trill, Off-White, Kanye West, GOOD Music, and more. He then went on to found his own label, A Cold Wall*, that has since developed a cult-like following and made its way into top-tier stores across the globe. Samuel Ross talks about his past experiences and how they've all lead up to his most recent work with Converse and Nike.