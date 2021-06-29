Young Thug is taking his talents to the big screen.

The rapper is now slated to star in the musical dramedy Throw It Back, alongside Tiffany Haddish and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Thugger will also serve as executive producer and supervise the film’s soundtrack, which will consist of southern hip-hop and HBCU collegiate band rhythms.

According to a press release, Throw It Back’s logline describes the film as a “dance-filled musical” that “follows Wytrell, a high school senior who has never stood out from the crowd. After a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight.”