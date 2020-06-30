Welp; with so many people messing up social distancing, it looks like it’s going to be a hot summer...stuck in the crib. That’s fine; Netflix is always dropping new content on a monthly basis. That also means that they have to get rid of a bunch. Prepared to be disappointed, or to at least set some reminders.

Here’s a little secret: while the first day of any month seems to be the day Netflix adds the most content, the last day of each month is when they remove a bulk of the content they house. This month, they’re getting rid of a grip of movies, including two Will Smith flicks that start with the letter H (Hancock and Hitch), Twister, and the hood classic Romeo Must Die. Also leaving Netflix in July are two films that will more than likely hit Disney+ soon (Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, and Ex Machina, which feels like it had been on Netflix for forever.

We’ve sorted out all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix this July; be sure to mark your calendars.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving

July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Season 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Meters Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can't Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory