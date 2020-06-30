Welp; with so many people messing up social distancing, it looks like it’s going to be a hot summer...stuck in the crib. That’s fine; Netflix is always dropping new content on a monthly basis. That also means that they have to get rid of a bunch. Prepared to be disappointed, or to at least set some reminders.
Here’s a little secret: while the first day of any month seems to be the day Netflix adds the most content, the last day of each month is when they remove a bulk of the content they house. This month, they’re getting rid of a grip of movies, including two Will Smith flicks that start with the letter H (Hancock and Hitch), Twister, and the hood classic Romeo Must Die. Also leaving Netflix in July are two films that will more than likely hit Disney+ soon (Solo: A Star Wars Story and Ant-Man and the Wasp), Tarantino’s Inglorious Basterds, and Ex Machina, which feels like it had been on Netflix for forever.
We’ve sorted out all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix this July; be sure to mark your calendars.
Movies and TV Shows Leaving
July 4
Blue Valentine
July 5
The Fosters: Season 1-5
The Iron Lady
July 8
Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9
47 Meters Down
July 11
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
The Adderall Diaries
Enemy
Ginger & Rosa
Locke
The Spectacular Now
Under the Skin
July 12
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15
Forks Over Knives
July 18
A Most Violent Year
Laggies
Life After Beth
Obvious Child
Room
Tusk
July 21
Bolt
Inglourious Basterds
July 25
Dark Places
Ex Machina
Mississippi Grind
July 28
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Her
July 29
The Incredibles 2
July 31
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Can't Hardly Wait
Casper
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chernobyl Diaries
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Freedom Writers
Godzilla
Guess Who
Hancock
Hitch
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Open Season
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
Resident Evil: Extinction
Romeo Must Die
Salt
Scary Movie 2
Searching for Sugar Man
Sex and the City 2
Stuart Little
The Edge of Seventeen
The Interview
The Pianist
The Pursuit of Happyness
Twister
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
