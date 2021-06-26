If you’ve ever wanted to see Vin Diesel break out into song in the middle of a car chase, it’s looking like a real possibility.

The F9 star appeared on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week to discuss the upcoming ninth installment in the ever-popular action franchise, and of course, the musical host just had to know if Vin would be open to a sing-a-long spin on the series. As Vin puts it, he was “this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that.”

“I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life,” Vin said, adding that he would consider a Fast musical.

The actor continued, sharing that “for the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls.”

As for why Vin—who has taken on the role of a music star over the last year—would want to participate in a musical in the future, he says his family is largely behind that.

“My family is artistic, and I’m blessed to have that and I’m blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams,” he said. “I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there’s great beauty in that.”