During a conversation with country legend Clint Black on the latest episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old American Idol standout revealed that she pooped in a trash can backstage before a show.

While discussing an upcoming installment of his talk show Talking In Circles, Black shared a story in which singer Sara Evans talked about urinating during a concert. The incident prompted Clarkson to reveal a bathroom disaster of her own.

“I’ll tell you right now, there was one time it wasn’t pee, my friend!” Clarkson said, laughing. “I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food, and I literally, we were in an arena, and I shouldn’t tell this story, but like I said, my man, I don’t have a filter! I had to run backstage to my quick change, I grabbed this poor trash can, and boy, I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint, it was.”

It isn’t the first time Clarkson has been candid about her personal life on her talk show. In December, the television personality admitted to “blacking out” while on pain meds from dental surgery, which led to a wild shopping spree.

Last June, Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of six years. She shed light on the divorce proceedings on her talk show last summer. “There are so many hard parts,” Clarkson allowed. “The hardest for me is the kids, that’s the hardest for me. I think, as women especially, we’re trained … to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”