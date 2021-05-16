The latest installation of Call of Duty: Warzone has only been out less than a month and already, more than 30,000 new Warzone accounts have been banned for malicious activity.

The video game’s developer, Raven Software shared the announcement via Twitter, saying that now over 500,000 accounts have been forbidden in total.

But this isn’t a recent problem. According to Kotaku, Warzone has been dealing with cheaters since its arrival. Together, Raven and video game publisher Activision have worked to fend off hackers and cheaters to no avail. Since February, the total number of banned accounts has grown by at least 200,000 with Raven and Activision anticipating the number to keep rising.

Call of Duty shared the live-action trailer for Season 3 of Warzone back in mid-April, which featured a bevy of A-list rappers and celebrities, including Young Thug, Gunna, Saweetie, and Jack Harlow. In the clip, we see Thugger jumping through the window of a skyscraper on an ATV to catch a ride on a helicopter operated by Gunna, Saweetie flying a fighter jet, and more.

Raven’s creative director Amos Hodge has lamented the existence of cheaters and hackers on Call of Duty before. “We make this content for the players,” Hodge told Video Games Chronicle. “And while you’re upset that it ruined your game, I’m upset that it’s ruining some of the best work that I’ve done in my life.”

“We put our hearts into this content. We have 100 million players, it’s been out a year, this is a huge stage and some of the best work we’ve ever done, and to have cheaters come in and ruin the game bothers us more than anyone.”