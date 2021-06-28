This year, the Tribeca Film Festival (June 9 - June 20) celebrated its 20th anniversary. It also marked the inauguration of the Tribeca Games Award—a public, critical embrace of video games as an artistic medium.

Tribeca showcased eight unreleased video games as examples of interactive storytelling. The advisory board for this new venture includes film producer and director Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett), visionary game creator Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid franchise, Death Stranding), and filmmaker Nia DaCosta (Little Woods, Candyman, The Marvels). The diversity of the board, and each member’s unique expertise, shows how seriously Tribeca is taking this initiative.

Over the past two weeks, Complex had the opportunity to play all eight unreleased video games, including NORCO, the Tribeca Games Award inaugural winner. Here is a preview of what to expect from these titles, plus our initial impressions of them.