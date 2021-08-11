The trailer for the Denzel Washington-directed A Journal for Jordan, starring Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams, has just arrived and gives a glimpse of the true story.

With a screenplay written by Virgil Williams, A Journal for Jordan follows the bestselling memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning former journalist Dana Canedy about her late husband Sgt. Charles Monroe King. The movie follows their relationship and the messages King left for his son.

When talking to USA Today, Michael B. Jordan described how A Journal for Jordan allowed him to show his range as an actor and not just play another physically demanding role.

“I’ve done a lot of physical roles, because that’s been my appetite,” he explained. “I’m 34; the last seven years has been (about) physically developing into your sweet spot. I felt safe to be able to go into this, to explore these characters, and to be vulnerable in that type of way.”

MBJ is one of the producers on the film. A Journal for Jordan marks the first time Denzel Washington will be stepping behind the camera this decade, the last being for his Oscar-nominated 2016 film Fences, which he also starred in alongside Viola Davis.

When discussing working with Denzel in this capacity, Jordan highlighted how much of an honor it is to share a space with him.

“Everybody wants to work with him, and he’s a very selective guy,” he said. “So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me.”

Watch the first trailer for A Journal for Jordan up top.