Notorious superhero secrets sieve Tom Holland spilled some information about the upcoming unnamed follow-up to Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now it’s up to us to decide whether or not to believe him.

Holland said that a much-hyped real-life crossover event between the three on-screen Spideys is not happening, telling Esquire that despite the rumors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not set to appear in the film.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” he said of the one-time webslingers. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

Though Holland stood firm on this fact, he admitted elsewhere that they might be feeding him false information. He also noted that the disjointed nature of filming a movie has him uncertain about the direction of the movie overall.

“I honestly have no idea what this film is about and I’m eight weeks into shooting it,” he said.

Holland added that big reveals and secrets are frequently kept on a need-to-know basis, held even from the actors on the marquee.

“They do it all the time,” he said. “In [Endgame], Robert Downey Jr.’s funeral scene, for the longest time I was under the impression that it was a wedding. I’m 100 percent sure that they’re still tricking me.”

Even with his explanations laid out plain, Spider-Man fans are having trouble taking Holland at his word.