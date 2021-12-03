Earlier this week, Justin Bieber’s much-hyped Tim Horton’s collaboration, Timbiebs, finally went on sale. The bite-sized treats are undoubtedly tasty, but we’re not too sure if people would be willing to drop a hefty $1 million for them. That’s exactly how much a Faceboook Marketplace posting was selling Timbiebs for just a few days ago.

Image via Facebook

Considering the selling description states, “Ladies and Gentlemen, I introduce to you the limited edition Tim-Biebs timbits approved by the man himself Justin Bieber and by the under 12 years of age Justin Bieber fanboy association,” it’s most likely just a joke. You never know, though, and there could be a Belieber out there somewhere who just spent top dollar for some tasty Timbiebs.

If $1 million was too outside of your price range this holiday season, interested shoppers can check out another listing that is pricing two “mint condition” Timbiebs boxes for $5000. They also let you know that ‘crumbs are included,’ so it’s pretty much a bargain deal.

Image via Facebook

Another seller in Guelph is selling an “almost full” box of Timbiebs for $4,985. However, there may be additional costs if you request some photos before purchasing, as the seller states, “Extra pics are $10 each. You don’t need any dimensions, it fits, trust me. I also have toilet paper for an extra charge.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying Timbiebs merch is also going for quite a pretty penny. While the toque retails at $29 and the tote and fanny pack are $33 apiece, people are reselling the items for hundreds of dollars. Facebook Marketplace currently has the toques going for as high as $250 and the whole set going for as much as $400.

At this rate, Timbiebs boxes could be worth millions more decades from now. Only time will tell.