A couple days ago, Justin Bieber teased he was working on “something special” with Tim Hortons. Today, something special has been unveiled: the Canadian pop star and coffee behemoth are joining forces to collaborate on “menu innovations and co-branded merchandise,” all inspired by Bieber’s evangelical zeal for the fast-food chain.

They’re kicking off the relationship by launching a limited-edition selection of Timbits, dubbed ‘Timbiebs.’ (See what they did there? Clever.) The new iterations of the brand’s beloved donut holes will come in chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle flavours.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber says in a statement. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Image via Tim Hortons

The Stratford, Ontario native—who, according to a press release, told Tim Hortons that Timbits are his favourite item on their menu—apparently sat down with the brand’s Director of Culinary Innovation for a “multi-stage, iterative journey” to experiment with different flavour combinations.

The aforementioned three flavours are what they landed on. They’ll be available in Canada and the United States starting Nov. 29, with some accompanying Timbiebs Timbits merch dropping at participating restaurants that same day.

Image via Tim Hortons

The announcement comes with a knee-slapping TV commercial that sees Bieber put on his thinking cap (a.k.a. a hockey helmet) to brainstorm new Timbits flavours. He throws out a couple combinations—“apple banana” and “apricot latte”—that don’t make the cut, ultimately deciding on chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle. Watch the spot above.

Kinda shocking that nobody thought of a “Peaches” flavour, but that’s neither here nor there.