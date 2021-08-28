Tim Burton has secured the full main cast for Wednesday—his upcoming Addams Family spinoff series for Netflix.

The live-action TV show will center on the family’s only daughter as she attempts to hone her psychic abilities at Nevermore Academy. In addition to navigating school life, Wednesday will also have to “thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.”

Burton will direct and executive produce the first eight-episode season, which also marks his small screen debut. The series will be written by Miles Millar and Al Gough and Miles Millar.

It was previously confirmed Jenna Ortega would play the titular character, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán landed guest-starring roles as Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams, respectively. On Friday, it was announced that the remainder of Wednesday’s recurring cast had been finalized. The new cast members are: Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told), Georgie Farmer (The Evermoor Chronicles), Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!, The Last Bus), Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement, Taste of Christmas), Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s), Joy Sunday (Dear White People), Percy Hynes White (The Gifted), Thora Birch (American Beauty), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), and Jamie McShane (Mank).

“When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar’s pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story,” Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s Director Original Series, told Deadline back in February. “We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series. Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

You can read the official character descriptions from Netflix below.

Hunter Doohan will play Tyler Galpin. A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.

Georgie Farmer will play Ajax Petropolus. A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.

will play Ajax Petropolus. A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye. Moosa Mostafa will play Eugene Otinger. One of Nevermore Academy’s quirkiest students and president of the school’s bee-keeping club.

Emma Myers will play Enid Sinclair. She is Wednesday’s sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.

Naomi J. Ogawa will play Yoko Tanaka. A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

Joy Sunday will play Bianca Barclay. One of Nevermore Academy’s most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.

Percy Hynes White will play Xavier Thorpe. A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.

Thora Birch will play Tamara Novak. Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.

will play Tamara Novak. Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical. Riki Lindhome will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott. A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.

Jamie McShane will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.

Netflix has yet to announce Wednesday's premiere date.