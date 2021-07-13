A 20-year-old TikTok star is facing backlash this week over his lewd comments about Millie Bobby Brown—the Stranger Things star he allegedly began dating when she was 16.

The controversy seemingly began Monday, when Hunter Echo—legal name Hunter Ecimovic—took to Instagram Live to address his rumored relationship with 17-year-old Brown. Hunter claimed he was romantically involved with the teen actress, but insisted it was she who initiated the romance and suggested her parents never objected to the relationship.

Portions of Hunter’s stream have been shared on the Instagram account @exposinghunterecho.

“I have nothing to apologize for, so make that clear. I have zero things to apologize for. You guys do not know a single thing at all ...” he told viewers, before addressing the rumored lawsuit filed by Brown’s parents. “There’s no lawsuit at all. I was living at Millie’s house for eight months. How the fuck is that a lawsuit? Her fam—mom and dad knew about everything.”