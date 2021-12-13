The story of Gabby Petito is coming to Peacock.

The first trailer for the upcoming documentary, The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, was released Monday, ahead of the doc’s Friday premiere.

The film follows the life and disappearance of the 22-year-old, who was at the center of a nationwide missing person search earlier this year and eventually found dead on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. It features interviews with family members such as Petito’s parents and stepparents.

“It was like every parents’ nightmare,” Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schimdt, recalls in the trailer. “Just like, in a flash of second. She’s gone, she’s missing.”

The NBCUniversal streaming service describes the doc—produced by ITN Productions—as one that “sheds new light on the tragic story, the unanswered questions and the shocking conclusion” and “gives a fresh take on the case that captivated millions,” according to The Wrap. It also includes insight from journalists who covered the story from the jump, and social media users who tried to help solve the case while following along with the timeline of Petito’s June cross-country roadtrip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie was later noted as a person of interest in her disappearance, before his remains were found at a Florida preserve on Oct. 20. His attorney later revealed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petito’s death was caused by strangulation, Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue revealed back in September.

Watch the trailer up top.