Houston Tumlin, who starred as the son of Will Ferrell’s Ricky Bobby in 2006’s Talladega Nights, died at 28 by suicide.

According to TMZ, Tumlin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, inside his home in Pelham, Alabama.

Shelby Counter Coroner Lina Evans confirmed that Tumlin’s girlfriend was home at the time of his death, but no note of intended suicide was found at the scene.

His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, shared a touching tribute on Facebook.



“I feel numb, I feel defeated, I feel lost. I feel empty. My heart is absolutely shattered,” she wrote. “My sweet, sweet baby.. Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on.”





Tumlin’s role as Walker Bobby, son of race car driver Ricky and older brother of Texas Ranger Bobby, is his only acting credit. As an adult, he served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, and/or if this recent news cycle has become triggering, help is available.