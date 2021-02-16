Super Mario 3D World (2013), once exclusive to the Wii U, was ported and released on the Nintendo Switch this February. During its entire lifetime, the Wii U moved 13.6 million units. The Switch, meanwhile, is the best-selling console in the company’s history—79.8 million units thus far—and hasn’t even reached the end of its life cycle. The math is self-evident—if you own a Switch, there’s a good chance you’ve never played Super Mario 3D World, despite it being one of the best titles on its original console. Add in the DLC-sized Bowser’s Fury, a standalone adventure featuring an uneasy Mario and Bowser, Jr. partnership, and you have a 2-in-1 package that’s well worth the $59.99 price of admission.

We will be reviewing both titles separately, and include some final thoughts at the end.