If COVID-19 ruined your summer movie plans last year, you’re not alone. For many movie buffs, 2020 was shaping up to be an excellent year to see things on the big screen, until everything came to a screeching halt in March. While some big blockbusters like Disney’s Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet still got released through various streaming platforms, many studios decided to push the release of tentpoles to 2021 instead. That means that this year is going to be quite a big one for avid movie fans, with major releases hitting theaters from June onward.

This summer is sure to be a moviegoing bonanza thanks to the fact that we now have a vaccine and theaters have found ways to adapt to pandemic safety ordinances in order to safely meet movie demand. All of this means that instead of streaming on your TV, you actually have the opportunity to check out some new releases on the big screen! While some of the movies on this list will still have simultaneous releases on platforms like HBO Max, do yourself and your local theater a favor and check them out IRL with a big tub of popcorn. From In the Heights to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, here are the new movie releases we’re looking forward to this summer.