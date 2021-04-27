Must be wild to learn the guy who popularized the “90 Day Rule” doesn’t have a great grasp on friendships, relationships, and sexuality.

This weekend, a clip of Steve Harvey making a 2010 appearanceo n CNN’s Face to Face with Fredricka resurfaced. In the now-viral video, Harvey claims a man is “incapable” of having a platonic friendship with a woman without an ulterior motive.

“He’s your friend only because you have made it absolutely clear that nothing else is happening except this friendship we have. We remain your friends in hopes that one day there’ll be a crack in the door, a chink in the armor,” he said in an attempt to dispel this “myth” of friendship.

“And trust and believe that guy that you think is just your buddy, he will slide in that crack the moment he gets the opportunity,” the Family Feud host contended.

There are plenty things wrong with this theory, including the fact it implies men are barbaric predatory creatures who can’t control their urges and women have nothing to really offer a man other than sexual pleasure. And people definitely took to Twitter to openly disagree with the comedian’s decade-old take: