Actor Stephen Amell, best known for playing the lead role on the CW’s Arrow, has shot down reports that he was forcibly removed from a flight after arguing with his wife.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the 40-year-old Amell was escorted off of a flight after he “screamed” at his wife Cassandra Jean during an argument on Monday. Sources indicated that the actor, who plays the lead role in the upcoming Starz drama Heels, appeared to be drunk at the time. Prior to him reportedly being removed from the flight, a flight attendant asked him to lower his voice on numerous occasions.

Amell confirmed on Twitter that he was asked to leave the flight but disputed some of the details of the report.

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did,” he wrote. “Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

Delta also confirmed that an Austin-to-Los Angeles flight was delayed because of an “unruly passenger,” although the airline did not disclose the identity of said passenger.