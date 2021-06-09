A new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy has arrived, offering another look at the LeBron James-starring sequel to the ‘90s animated classic.

Featuring a more extensive look at the team LeBron is tasked with building to match the Goon Squad, the second trailer for the film shows plenty of Acme-related inventiveness including a device Wile E. Coyote uses to accidentally clone himself. Starring LeBron as a fictionalized version of himself, the sequel sees the Looney Tunes characters face off against a different threat than the Monstars, who were the antagonists in the Michael Jordan Space Jam from 1996.

Instead, LeBron, Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang team will go head-to-head with the Goon Squad, a team of super-powered basketball players voiced by the likes of Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Dianna Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike.

Don Cheadle, who plays main antagonist Al-G Rhythm, hinted last month that Michael Jordan will make an appearance in the film. “Not in the way you would expect it,” Cheadle added. Fans won’t have to wait too long to see if he does make an appearance, though, as the film will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16.