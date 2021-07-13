Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus took to Instagram on Tuesday to confront social media trolls who’ve had negative things to say about the way she looks.

After sharing a message she received on Instagram that read, “Tummy tuck and breast reduction hunni u have the money,” Cori responded via her IG stories.

“Like what y’all b so miserable on here,” she wrote while flaunting her physique in the clip. “Like I don’t know what I’m suppose to do my shit just big as fuck. Y’all be annoying on here.”

She continued in another post: “Oh she 2 big oh she 2 skinny oh she this oh she that.. embrace what you got and shut the fuck up.”

The posts come just two months after Cori opened up about her mental health struggles, revealing that she tried to take her own life.

“The last few weeks my mental has not been so great,” she wrote in an Instagram post in May. “At one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit.”

It appears the “you” who has helped Cori in her time of need is her boyfriend, Wayne Deuce, who is seen in several pictures in the above post. Wayne also shared the same series of photos in his own post on Instagram, along with a note on a chalkboard easel in which he wrote, “I love you Princess. This time is about us getting our minds right for a better and healthier lifestyle. We riding til the end.”