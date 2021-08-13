Saturday Night Live alum Horatio Sanz, who’s also appeared on both seasons of Disney’s The Mandalorian, has been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a young fan in a new lawsuit.

TMZ reported Thursday that Sanz has been sued by a woman in Pennsylvania, who alleges the actor and comedian “immediately started grooming her” when she was 15. At the time, she was running an SNL fan site. Sanz is alleged to have become flirtatious with her when they met in person, as well as pushed their online conversations toward topics of a sexual nature.

In May 2002, the suit further alleges, Sanz sexually assaulted the girl—who was 17 at the time—after getting her to consume alcohol at SNL-related parties in New York. A separate report from the Wrap’s Reid Nakamura adds that Sanz allegedly “intentionally touched” the plaintiff’s “sexual or intimate parts for the purpose of degrading or abusing” her, “and/or for sexual gratification.” The Black Monday actor also allegedly kissed her, groped her breasts and butt, and “digitally penetrated her genitals forcibly” and without consent.