Selena Gomez is set to star in the new psychological thriller titled Spiral, which is being executive produced by Drake, Deadline reports.

Per the report, Spiral chronicles a former influencer whose social media addiction causes her body to physically break down. Petra Collins, who’s directed a bunch of videos for the likes of Gomez and Lil Yachty is attached to direct. She also wrote a previous draft of the script with Melissa Broder, while Phoebe Fisher was responsible for penning the most recent version.

While the movie doesn’t have a home quite yet, the package has reportedly been sent out to all the major streamers. And with a power duo like Drake and Gomez toplining the movie, it won’t be long before someone snatches it up for what’s likely to be a big payday.

Spiral marks the latest endeavor for Drakes production house DreamCrew, which he founded with Future the Prince, who’s also on board as en EP. Together, they executive produce HBO’ Euphoria, as well as Netflix’s Top Bot.

Gomez has been busy, too. At the top of the year, herHBO Max show Selena + Chef had its second season, in which she invited various celebrity chefs to cook with her remotely for a hands-on lesson and live demo. Season 2’s list of culinary masters included Marcus Samuelsson, José Andrés, Graham Elliot, and JJ Johnson. She will also appear in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short—and will voice the character of Mavis in Hotel Transylvania: Transformia, set to release this summer.

As for music, Gomez also shared her Spanish language EP Revelación in March, her first full-length project in her native tongue. The EP boasted guest appearances from Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and DJ Snake.