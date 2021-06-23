Two of the pussiest canines to ever be animated, Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog, are seeing their respective franchises cross-over. The result is/will be Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog when it comes out. You can watch the trailer above.

As for the plot, the synopsis was right there under the clip. As it said on YouTube:

“Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out?”

As one might expect, thinking this will invoke feelings of nostalgia is a realistic expectation for those interested. That’s according to a statement put out by director/producer Cecilia Aranovich.

“[The film] is definitely going to trigger acute nostalgia for those of us who grew up watching both Scooby-Doo and Courage shows and it will also bring these wonderful characters to a new generation of viewers,” Aranovich said, according to SyFy Wire.

“Merging the two worlds in a cohesive manner was one of the most challenging aspects of production,” Aranovich added. “But I feel we found the right balance by bringing in the design elements and the color palette from the Courage world, as well as infusing Scooby and the gang with the more over-the-top takes and reactions that are so characteristic of Courage.”

Aranovich also promised Courage Easter eggs that fans will appreciate, plus all the things (the jokes, characters, overall mystery) that makes Scooby-Doo endearing.

The finished product will release on digital and DVD/Blu-ray on September 14.