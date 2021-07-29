Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the release of Black Widow.

As Joe Flint and Erich Schwartzel reported for the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that her contract was breached when Marvel’s parent company released the film on the Disney+ platform alongside its theatrical run.

According to Johansson, an agreement with Marvel Entertainment included the guarantee of a theater-only release. Furthermore, the suit states, Johansson’s salary was based “in large part” on how well the film—which also stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour—did at the traditional box office.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” part of the suit reads.

Elsewhere, the suit alleges that Marvel and Disney were not responsive when Johansson’s team tried to renegotiate her contract in light of Black Widow’s altered release strategy.

