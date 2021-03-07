While the pandemic continues to plague box office numbers, we’re starting to see signs of life.

Disney’s new animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon topped another slow weekend at the box office, making just $8.6 million on 2,045 screens domestically, while bringing in $26 million globally. It could also be watched on Disney+ for a $30 fee. While the number is small, especially for a Disney movie, we could see bigger box office numbers as large parts of the country continue to inch towards reopening and more people get vaccinated.

This weekend saw New York City open its theaters for the first time since the pandemic, with the city allowing its cinemas to operate at 25% capacity. Could brighter days be ahead for the movie industry? We’ll soon find out.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom for Hollywood. In its second week of release, Tom & Jerry pulled in a decent $6.6 million domestically, adding to the $14.1 million it earned last weekend.

Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley earned $3.8 million, which was enough to earn third place at the box office.

Eddie Huang’s directorial debut, the basketball movie “Boogie,” was a bright spot, earning $1.2 million domestically, good enough for fourth place. The film was especially notable for being the acting debut of the late Pop Smoke.

“He [had] no fear, Pop [wasn’t] scared of anything,” Huang said of the rapper. “He also probably had the fastest computer processor in his head I’ve ever seen. I could tell Pop something, and he would immediately adapt and make that change. And he didn’t have an ego about it, and he wouldn’t get scared about it. And he wouldn’t have self-doubt about it. He just did it.”