During a recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher, Quentin Tarantino revealed that he still plans to retire after his next film, noting that he’s considered making his final movie a Reservoir Dogs reboot.

When Maher questioned the 58-year-old filmmaker’s intent to retire when he is still at his peak, Tarantino maintained he’s committed to the plan: “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” he said. “Don Siegel – if he had quit his career in 1979, when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.”

Asked if he would consider recreating his directorial debut, 1992’s Reservoir Dogs, for his final film, Tarantino admitted that the thought had crossed his mind. “That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” he responded. “I won’t do it, internet. But I considered it.”

It isn’t the first time Tarantino has opened up about his intent to step away after his next movie. Since first announcing his plan to retire in July 2019, the director has teased multiple potential films as his swan song.

In December 2019, fresh off saying that he would be steering away from a rumored Star Trek film, Tarantino revealed to Andy Cohen that a Kill Bill: Vol. 3 was “definitely in the cards.”

“I do have an idea of what I would do with it,” he explained. “That was the whole thing was conquering that concept of exactly what’s happened to the Bride and what do I want to do because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure. She doesn’t deserve that. You know, the Bride has fought long and hard but now I actually have an idea that could be interesting. I wouldn’t do it for a little bit . . . It would be, like, at least three years from now or something like that but—look—it is definitely in the cards.”