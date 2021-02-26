In a rare new interview, Prince Harry opened up about his decision to step back from his duties in the royal family last year.

Harry tells James Corden that he decided to make the move to Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle because British tabloids were impacting his mental health. Harry and Meghan moved to the states after stepping back from the royal family in January 2020. The son of Prince Charles emphasized that they were “stepping back rather than stepping down.”

“We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” he said. “I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do.”

Harry told The Late Late Show host that he preferred depictions of his family in The Crown compared to stories fabricated by the UK press.

“I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself,” he said. “Of course it’s not strictly accurate, but...it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

The Duke of Sussex also proposed that actor Damien Lewis play him in the popular Netflix drama.

Harry and Meghan are currently expecting their second child. Watch his entire interview with Corden below.