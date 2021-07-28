Pete Davidson has already proved himself to be a multi-dimensional comedian, actor, and performer, and now it appears that he wants to take his talents as a thespian to the next level in his role as Joey Ramone in the upcoming biopic, I Slept With Joey Ramone.

Davidson spoke to Billboard about how he’s been fully leaning into the role and how he’s been working on his vocals and everything.

“I’m about to start music lessons and voice lessons and all this other s—t and it’s honestly a dream come true that they’re giving Pete a shot,” he said. “Hopefully I do it justice and I hope I don’t let anybody down.”

Davidson explained how he doesn’t think people see him to have the type of range that his other castmates on SNL do, so it makes more of an effort to prove that he can take on multiple different roles.

“I’m not like [SNL cast mates] Kate [McKinnon] or Keenan [Thompson] or Chris [Redd] who can do characters and they can disappear into s—t,” Davidson continued. “Unfortunately for me when I’m out there it’s like,’Oh, that’s Pete.”

He also said that he’s really nervous about taking this role on, so he’s done his due diligence of researching Joey and his story. However, beyond the jitters, Davidson is also excited to take this role on.

“I’m definitely taking it very seriously and I’m doing my research,” he explains. “Because Joey did a bit of everything and we’re following his life, so you’re going to see a bit of that. It’s a lot, man. It’s gonna be really interesting and I’m excited.”