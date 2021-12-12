With their new film The Matrix Resurrections set to hit theaters Dec. 22, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down with The Verge this week to discuss how technology is blurring the line between what’s real and virtual.

At one point of the interview, The Verge’s Alex Heath asked the actors about their feelings on cryptocurrency, NFT collectibles, and the concept of digital scarcity.

“Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the site broke within a few hours because there were 300,000 people in the queue trying to buy these NFTS.”

Heath continued, “When you think about the concept of digital scarcity, and things that can’t be copied,” at which point Keanu interjected, “that are easily reproduced,” before bursting out in laughter.

Granted, earlier in the interview, Keanu did claim he isn’t unfamiliar with blockchain and crypto technologies, revealing he owns some crypto that a friend bought him, but is holding for the long-term.

As with all things Keanu-related, it didn’t take long before the clip circulated on social media, as fans of the actor couldn’t get enough of how much he downplayed the concept of NFTs.

