Carrie Ann Moss

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Two characters from The Matrix engage in a mid-air gunfight, defying gravity in an urban setting
Pop Culture

'The Matrix 5' in Development With Lana Wachowski Executive Producing, New Writer-Director Stepping In

The fifth installment will follow 2021's 'The Matrix Resurrections' and mark the first time that neither Lana nor Lilly Wachowski will direct.

Jose Martinez836 days ago
Keanu Reeves appears on Stephen Colbert's talk show.
Pop Culture

Keanu Reeves on ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme, Prepping for Nerve-Racking ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Stunt

Keanu Reeves sat down with Stephen Colbert and went deep on the new 'Matrix' sequel, the power of nostalgia, stunt prep, memes, and much more.

Trace William Cowen1677 days ago
the-matrix
Pop Culture

Lana Wachowski Explains Why She Revived Neo and Trinity for 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The first trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' arrived last week, and fans are curious to learn how the film will continue the story of Neo and Trinity.

Joe Price1769 days ago
carrie-anne-moss
Pop Culture

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals She Was Offered Grandma Role When She Turned 40

Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in 'The Matrix,' said she was offered a film role as a grandmother the moment she turned 40.

Joe Price1923 days ago

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