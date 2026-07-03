32 ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits)
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Warner Bros. recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections,' the fourth film in the 'Matrix' franchise. Here are all the easter eggs you might have missed!Kevin Wong
During a new interview with The Verge, Keanu Reeves discussed everything from his forthcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections' to the concept of NFTs.Brad Callas
This December, at least if current plans hold, 'Matrix' fans will be gifted with the arrival of the fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.Trace William Cowen
'Carrie,' the 1976 classic horror movie by director Brian De Palma is now on Netflix. Here are 10 trivia facts to know about the horror film.Kevin Wong