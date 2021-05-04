Paris Hilton is reminding us not to believe everything we read.

On Monday, the 40-year-old heiress-turned-myth-buster returned to TikTok to address an old photo in which she is seen wearing a shirt that reads: “Stop Being Poor.” The infamous image, which was reportedly taken by paparazzo Vince Flores in 2005, has been met with mixed reactions over the years, with some finding the shirt amusing and others slamming it as shamelessly out-of-touch. But, according to Paris, the shirt and image weren’t real.

“So there’s this photo online of me. I’m sure you’ve seen it,” Hilton said in her TikTok video. “I never wore that shirt. This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real, but that’s not the truth.”

Paris then showed viewers what the shirt actually read: “Stop Being Desperate.”

According to Know Your Meme, the edited photo was posted on Tumblr back on 2013 and has received nearly 100,000 notes since then. The picture has since been given the meme treatment and is commonly used as a response to comments and/or positions relating to economic inequality.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she said with smirk.

Sound advice.

Hilton made headlines earlier this year after announcing her engagement to Carter Reum, who popped the question during a private island getaway.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it ...” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”