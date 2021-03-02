If you haven’t watched Framing Britney Spears on Hulu yet, what are you waiting for?

The documentary, which will hopefully lead to a more thorough examination of the Britney Spears story in the near future, has spurred numerous headlines since its release earlier this year. And now, Paris Hilton is speaking out about the doc while pointing out that she also experienced some of the same treatment from the press as Spears.

Speaking on the doc in a recent episode of her This Is Paris podcast, per USA Today, Hilton said watching Spears’ story made her “very emotional” before reflecting on a 2007 interview with then-Late Show host David Letterman. According to Hilton, she felt that particular stage “was a safe place” because she had been interviewed by Letterman on multiple occasions and typically had “fun” with the host. Hilton said Letterman, however, insisted on pushing questions on her about her brief jail stint in connection with a probation violation.

“There was not supposed to be one question, and then he just kept pushing me and pushing me and I was just getting so uncomfortable, and I was so upset,” Hilton said on her podcast. “It was like he was just purposely trying to humiliate me.”

During commercial breaks for the taping, Hilton recalled urging Letterman to change the topic.

“It was just very cruel and very mean,” Hilton, who at the time told the host she would never come on his show again, said. While Hilton would later return to the show, she only did so after Letterman apologized because “he felt bad.”

Last year, Hilton released a feature-length documentary—also titled This Is Paris—on YouTube. Catch that below.

In February, Justin Timberlake—criticism of whom had was given a renewed boost thanks to Framing Britney Spears—shared a public apology to both Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. In the statement, shared to Instagram, Timberlake said he understands he “fell short in these moments and in many others” while benefitting “from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”