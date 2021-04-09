Paramount Pictures announced on Friday that several of the studio’s tentpole films, including Mission: Impossible 7, have been delayed.

Variety reports that Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed from its July 2, 2021 release date to Nov. 19, 2021, while the latest Mission: Impossible—also starring Tom Cruise—has been delayed from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022. Snake Eyes was originally scheduled for Oct. 22, 2021, and has been moved forward to July 23, 2021, and the next Jackass movie received a push from early September to Oct. 22, 2021.

Other notable release date changes include Dungeons & Dragons, which will now bow on March 3, 2023 instead of May 2022. That film is set to star Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

Further down the line, Mission: Impossible 8 is now expected to open July 7, 2023, presumably to account for the delay to the seventh entry in Cruise’s action franchise, which has been going strong since 1996.

Paramount’s schedule also lists an untitled Bee Gees film for late 2022, an untitled Star Trek for June 2023, and an untitled Ryan Reynolds/John Krasinski project arriving November 2023.

The company’s updated release schedule reflects the difficult many studios have had with opening dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With many theaters still closed and production proving more challenging with safety protocols in place, there’s been a huge wave of significant delays over the past year. Notably, the 25th James Bond film No Time to Die and Marvel’s Black Widow have been repeatedly delayed, both having been scheduled to arrive last spring.