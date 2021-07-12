Warner Bros. is unleashing 91,000 NFTs featuring characters from Space Jam: A New Legacy, including none other than LeBron James.

As announced on Monday and first reported by Variety, WB is giving away one NFT to each person who registers with the start-up Nifty’s. Fans can earn a second NFT by sharing a social media post from Nifty’s and purchase additional tokens for $2.99. A press release touts the Space Jam revival as “one of the first major motion pictures to employ the burgeoning digital collectible technology and sets a precedent for the use of NFTs by leading global brands, artists and creators.”

“We are excited to partner with Nifty’s on this new way for our audiences to engage with their favorite characters, connect with other fans and enjoy our movies on and off the screen,” stated Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences. “Space Jam: A New Legacy is fun for everyone and it was important to us to give audiences new and exciting ways to celebrate their fandom.”

The NFTs will feature eight characters from the film, including everyone’s favorite Looney Tunes, and they will come in 2D and 3D versions. There will also be varying rarity levels for the tokens—with those that have “legendary” status limited to 10. The Space Jam NFTs will be randomized, too, so there’s no telling which token fans will take home.

According to Nifty’s, the company is looking to bring NFTs to a more mainstream audience, and is hoping it soon allows users to buy and sell the tokens on its platform.

“We will be the social platform for NFTs,” Nifty’s CEO Jeff Marsilio said. “Part of what makes our platform special is it makes NFTs accessible to everybody—we’re emphasizing community, engagement, discoverability…things that go beyond buying and selling.”

Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters on Friday, July 16.