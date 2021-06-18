Nipsey Hussle is getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to Variety, the late rapper is among the 38 celebrities who will be honored at the iconic tourist attraction in Los Angeles. Nipsey is one of two figures who will receive a star posthumously; the other figure is Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who died in late 2016 at the age of 60.

Others who have been named honorees include Salma Hayek, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Helen Hunt, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson.

Los Huracanes del Norte, Martha Reeves, Richard Blade, Patti LuPone, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr., Angelica Vale, and Michael Strahan were also named as honorees.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” Ellen K, a radio personality and chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel, said, per Variety. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The the Walk of Fame star continues Nipsey’s growing list of posthumous accolades and honors, including multiple Grammys and the humanitarian award at the 2019 BET Awards.

Nipsey died on March 31, 2019, after being shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. The 33-year-old was survived by his two children and girlfriend, actress Lauren London.