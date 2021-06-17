In Michael Sarnoski’s Pig, Nicolas Cage stars him as a truffle hunter whose prized foraging pig goes missing.

The film sees Cage’s character living alone in a cabin in the wilderness in Oregon, after having left a previous life in Portland. But upon the kidnapping of his pig, he must venture back to the big city and delve into his past in order to save her.

“What began as a very personal project has transformed into a labor of love for so many talented people,” Sarnoski said, per Variety. “I’m thrilled for us all to be bringing this strange world to life.”

Sarnoski and Vanessa Block wrote the script, with Block and Cage also producing. Pig will also co-star Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, and Gretchen Corbett.

“Michael’s vision for Pig is a true testament of his unique voice as a writer-director, and one that we can’t wait to introduce to audiences across the world,” producer and Pulse Films chief Thomas Benski said. “Having such an incredible cast attached, led by Nicolas Cage and supported by Alex Wolff, speaks directly to the special nature of the story Michael and Vanessa have devised.”

Pig hits theaters on July 16. Watch the film’s trailer at the top.