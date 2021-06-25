Marvel Entertainment has dropped off a second trailer for their upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, will be out during Labor Day weekend on September 3, 2021. Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu in the titular role. Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Tony Leung also star. David Callaham, Andrew Lanham, and Cretton penned the screenplay.

The trailer, as many online have pointed out, seemingly features Abomination.

“Why I’m so excited about this movie is that there is not one moment,” Liu said to Hollywood Reporter in an article that was published last month. “There are many moments, and there are many characters that you root for and fall in love with. It really is a celebration of Marvel and of superheroes but also of Asian myths. That’s something that we haven’t seen before in a superhero movie.”

Liu continued, “Representation is truly at its best when you have more than one, when there’s not one movie or one [actor]. It’s been incredibly amazing working with Awkwafina, Ronnie Chieng, legends like Michelle Yeoh and Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, who, if you’re not familiar with his work, is Clooney, Pitt, DeNiro all combined into one absolute god of an actor. Audiences are going to be really in for a treat on September 3.

Speaking of Marvel movies, Black Widow will be released on July 9 to both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access. Shang-Chi, on the other hand, will first be released to movie theaters and will have a 45-day theatrical window. After Shang-Chi, Marvel will release Eternals on November 5 and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.

Until then, watch the new trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings up top.