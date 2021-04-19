Marvel Studios has shared a new teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu.

The trailer for the upcoming film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, arrived on Monday after a new poster was debuted on Simu’s socials.

Simu Liu stars as Shang-Chi, a man who’s forced to face a past he thought he left behind after he’s drawn into the tangled web of the mystery-ridden Ten Rings organization. He’s joined in the cast by Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Image via Marvel Studios

Producers include Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers. The script, meanwhile, was penned by Cretton with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens Sept. 3 in the U.S.

“I never saw myself as the hero of my own story growing up,” Simu said when debuting the official poster on Monday. “I struggled to find any Asian characters onscreen, and there were fewer still that made me feel truly proud of my heritage. It’s absolutely insane to think that in just over four months, we will have a [Marvel Studios] movie featuring an almost ENTIRELY Asian cast, each full of rich nuance and dimensionality. Shang Chi is more than just a movie—it is a celebration of our culture and a rallying cry for the forgotten, the unseen, and the overlooked.”

As revealed back in 2019, the Kim’s Convenience star found out he had gotten the Shang-Chi part just two days before it was announced to the world.