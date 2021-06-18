Netflix has teamed up with Mindy Kaling on a workplace comedy series set within the NBA.

According to Variety, The Office alum has been tapped to develop an untitled, 30-minute sitcom inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers front office. The team’s president, Jeanie Buss, will executive produce the project alongside Kaling and Elaine Ko (Modern Family), who will serve as both writer and showrunner. Season 1 will reportedly span 10 half-hour episodes.

Per the log line:

The series is inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports: the Los Angeles Lakers. The workplace comedy follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side.

Casting and premiere information have not been revealed. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

News of the series comes just months after HBO and Warner Bros. Television announced the development of a scripted drama based on the Lakers’ Showtime era. However, unlike the Netflix comedy, the HBO drama doesn’t have the franchise’s participation. In addition to Buss, the Lakers executive director Linda Rambis will also take on a producer role, along with Jordan Rambis and Howard Klein of 3 Arts.

Hulu has also teamed up with Buss on a nine-part docuseries chronicling the history of the Lakers. The Antoine Fuqua-directed series will include interviews from the Buss family, past coaches, and former players, such as Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.