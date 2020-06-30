This July, Netflix is making room for all of this new content by removing some of your favorite films. It’s a monthly operation, of course, but for real; they really are axing a bunch of flicks and shows in July! It’s Netflix, though, so you know what that means: this July you’re going to be spending at home will feature a number of new (or new to you) series and films for you to consume.

Netflix has continued to step-up their original content game, and some of that includes rebooting classics, like Unsolved Mysteries, a series that, well, looked at a bunch of unsolved mysteries (sans Robert Stack, RIP). Netflix is also dropping a new docuseries, Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, which looks at how New York took down the five families. They are even dropping the second season of their fan-favorite series, The Umbrella Academy. When it comes to classics, Netflix is making sure you’re only watching new content. They’re bringing back Donnie Brasco, Mean Streets, Schwarzenegger’s 30-year-old critically-acclaimed sci-fi banger Total Recall, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. They are even dropping two NBA-related documentaries: the Stephon Marbury story A Kid From Coney Island, and one of the quarantine’s most-watched docuseries, ESPN’s The Last Dance on that final, epic Bulls run in the ‘90s that Spike Lee loved.

Now that we’ve got your attention, do yourself a huge favor: get to scrolling. Every film or TV show Netflix is adding in July is here; make sure you are paying attention.

Movies and TV Shows Coming

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Say I Do (Netflix Family)

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Family)

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was It Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Film)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix Film)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original)

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Film)

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Season 10 (Netflix Film)

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Documentary)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)