This July, Netflix is making room for all of this new content by removing some of your favorite films. It’s a monthly operation, of course, but for real; they really are axing a bunch of flicks and shows in July! It’s Netflix, though, so you know what that means: this July you’re going to be spending at home will feature a number of new (or new to you) series and films for you to consume.
Netflix has continued to step-up their original content game, and some of that includes rebooting classics, like Unsolved Mysteries, a series that, well, looked at a bunch of unsolved mysteries (sans Robert Stack, RIP). Netflix is also dropping a new docuseries, Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, which looks at how New York took down the five families. They are even dropping the second season of their fan-favorite series, The Umbrella Academy. When it comes to classics, Netflix is making sure you’re only watching new content. They’re bringing back Donnie Brasco, Mean Streets, Schwarzenegger’s 30-year-old critically-acclaimed sci-fi banger Total Recall, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm. They are even dropping two NBA-related documentaries: the Stephon Marbury story A Kid From Coney Island, and one of the quarantine’s most-watched docuseries, ESPN’s The Last Dance on that final, epic Bulls run in the ‘90s that Spike Lee loved.
Now that we’ve got your attention, do yourself a huge favor: get to scrolling. Every film or TV show Netflix is adding in July is here; make sure you are paying attention.
Movies and TV Shows Coming
July 1
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Say I Do (Netflix Family)
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)
#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories
A Bridge Too Far
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green: Season 1
A Walk to Remember
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Airplane!
Ali
Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
Cloud Atlas
David Foster: Off the Record
Definitely, Maybe
Delta Farce
Donnie Brasco
Double Jeopardy
Fiddler on the Roof
Frida
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Killing Hasselhoff
Kingdom: Season 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Mean Streets
Million Dollar Baby
Paranormal Activity
Patriots Day
Poltergeist
Quest for Camelot
Red Riding Hood (2011)
Schindler's List
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
Splice
Stand and Deliver
Stardust
Starsky & Hutch
Sucker Punch
Swordfish
The Art of War
The Devil's Advocate
The F**k-It List
The Firm
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Town
The Witches
This Christmas
Total Recall (1990)
Trotro
Winchester
July 2
Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)
July 3
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Family)
Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
JU-ON: Origins (Netflix Original)
Southern Survival (Netflix Original)
July 5
ONLY
July 6
A Kid from Coney Island
July 7
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
July 8
The Long Dumb Road
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)
Stateless (Netflix Original)
Was It Love? (Netflix Original)
Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 10
The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)
Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Film)
The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
The Twelve (Netflix Original)
July 14
The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)
On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)
Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)
July 15
Dark Desire (Netflix Original)
Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)
Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)
Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16
Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)
MILF (Netflix Film)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
July 17
Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)
Cursed (Netflix Original)
Funan
July 18
Gigantosaurus: Season 1
The Notebook
July 19
The Last Dance
July 20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)
July 21
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)
Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)
July 22
61
Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)
Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Signs (Netflix Original)
Spotlight
July 23
The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)
July 24
¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)
Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)
In the Dark: Season 2
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Film)
July 26
Banana Split
Shameless (U.S.): Season 10 (Netflix Film)
July 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 6
Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Documentary)
July 29
The Hater (Netflix Film)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
July 30
Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)
July 31
Get Even (Netflix Original)
Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)
Seriously Single (Netflix Film)
The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)
Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)
