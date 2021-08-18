Netflix reunited Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for 2019’s Murder Mystery, and now the company has tapped Jeremy Garelick (The Wedding Ringer) to direct the sequel and collaborate with returning screenwriter James Vanderbilt on the script. Deadline writes the streamer is expecting to get Aniston and Sandler to return to their starring roles. Both actors led similar vacation-themed movies before, including when they teamed up for 2011’s Just Go With It, and Garelick penned Aniston’s The Break-Up in ’06.

Prolific TV director Kyle Newacheck (Workaholics, What We Do in the Shadows) directed Murder Mystery, about Aniston and Sandler’s Audrey and Nick Spitz going abroad and being framed for the murder of an elderly rich person. As noted by the Wrap, it was one of the top streaming movies for Netflix in 2019.

Sandler’s projects are perpetual high-performers for the service. The now-54-year-old signed an exclusive deal with the company in 2014 that has led to an ever-growing batch of films and a comeback stand-up special. At the top of 2020, Netflix ordered four more movies from Sandler; by the year’s end, subscribers had watched more than 2 billion hours of Sandler flicks.

Murder Mystery marks Aniston’s most recent starring role in a feature​​​​​​​. The last films for Sandler aside from Murder Mystery were Netflix’s Hubie Halloween in 2020 and his showstopping performance in A24’s critically acclaimed Uncut Gems in 2019. In it, he played a gambling jeweler who risks it all in search of his next big score.