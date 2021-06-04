What have the last couple of years been like for you working on Gully?

Just in my stomach rumbling, but you know what? I think it’s a blessing. At first, it was hard. It was my first baby and my first thing. To be honest, it didn’t pan out how I dreamed it would pan out, but I’m so grateful and it’s much better than what could’ve happened. The process, I’m blessed by it, but like fuck, dude.



What was your grand idea for Gully, initially?

It was just to make something different, something to create a conversation and to represent maybe some voices that aren’t represented in film without it being in a very specific way. I just wanted to make something different. I just wanted it to be a big movie and obviously it would do well. But the more I got into it, I realized that I don’t think everyone has the same intention with film. I’m not saying I don’t think the film is for everyone. I hope it’s for everyone. But I think that it’s polarizing.I want it to come out in a way that it’s embraced from the ground up. The more I get into my process, the more I realize that what I really care about is the underrepresented.



What was the process like, finding the script that eventually became your first feature?

I had been bouncing around with the idea of making a feature. I came from photography and obviously shooting for Complex and other things. [Laughs] That was my background. I got into music videos through ‘Ye and stuff, then I became more in that world. Then I made a documentary. At one point I was like, “Man, it would be amazing to make a film.” I didn’t go to film school or anything, but I was like, “Man, one day,” watching movies like City of God, The Game, Children of Men. So many movies. So many movies that just made you feel something about the world and want you to learn more. I was like, “Oh man, I could maybe do that one day.” I just started the journey.

I did a couple videos. People hit me up like, “Do you have management? Do you have representation? Do you want to do films?” Sure. What am I going to say? “No, no.” Sure. Then I did general meetings. People would send me scripts. A couple of them, they were pretty good. But I remember I was at The Bowery one day and this guy I met, Alex [Georgiou, Gully producer], was like, “Yo. I’ve been trying to get you this script.” And I was like, “Oh, sure. Send it to me.” He sent it to me and I was in a different place in my life—I was in bed the next morning, not feeling so great thanks to alcoholic beverages. I remember just being like, “I’m going to read this,” and having that extra layer of the hangover. I remember starting it and just having to give it a moment and then picking it back up and reading and being like… I couldn’t put it down and when I put it down, I couldn’t… I just remember texting my representation at the time saying, “I have to make this film somehow.” And texting Alex and I was like, “Yo. Yeah, I have to make this. This is my movie.”



When would that have been?

Probably around 2015. Maybe before. Maybe before then, but somewhere around then at the latest.



So you start shooting in 2018, it premieres about a year later; how do you go about the casting? Were there certain people you were looking for to be in the film?

I had met Jonathan Majors through another friend Yen who did a film with him. He told me, “Yo, this guy is great.” I sent him the script and we talked and we vibed, and it was amazing. He’s become a friend and an amazing human being. He just said, “I’m in.” And that was before it was even really moving forward. Same with Charlie Plummer. I met him when he was way younger. At that time, I was like, “Man, he’s kind of too young, but I’ll meet him.” I met him and he was great. He was excited and I was like, “This guy’s cool. I think he’s going to be great.” And then funny enough, it took a couple more years, so the age [differences] all worked out perfectly. He was still in, and I was just so grateful that he was still down. His career started growing. Then Kelvin got into the mix. Obviously he’s killing it and super talented. I remember when his name came up, I was like, “Heck yeah.” Friends had also worked with him on Monster at the time. That was another thing that was shot at one point and it took a long time to come out.

The rest of it just happened a lot closer to the shoot time, just getting, having names sent in, feeling the pressure. That’s when things really happen is when you’re pulling up to shoot time and you’re like, “All right. We got to put this thing together.” And things fall into place for a reason. Yeah, it’s amazing. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else. Even though there’s things that come with certain choices, but ultimately I’m grateful for everyone giving their 120 percent, because this is a small indie film. This was a small budget, and shooting in LA, it goes quick.



Of course. I would imagine, being somebody who’s worked so much in the music video industry, it’s a major downgrade, but there’s so much you got to think about when it comes to, “All right, this is my ceiling now.”

Yeah, but I came from doing those other videos. From the beginning, I never did those big videos. I get bigger budgets now just because I put in my work, but “Novacane” was $5000. “Welcome to Heartbreak,” I think, was $30,000 or $40,000, when he was doing million-dollar videos. I was just trying to make cool things that would slip under the radar that they don’t ask too many questions about, you know what I mean?