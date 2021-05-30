The 19-year-old daughter of Moneyball writer Michael Lewis has unexpectedly passed away, according to the Associated Press.

Dixie Lewis, the daughter of Michael and MTV Correspondent Tabitha Soren died tragically in a northern California highway crash Tuesday afternoon after her sedan swerved into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 heading towards the city of Truckee from Lake Tahoe. Her friend and fellow classmate Ross Schultz also perished in the crash.

“We loved her so much and are in a kind of pain none of us has experienced,” Michael said in a statement to Berkelyside, a news site that initially broke the news. “She loved Ross, with whom she died. She loved to live and our hearts are so broken they can’t find the words to describe the feeling.” A statement from Schultz’s family said they would hold his memory “dear and present and find ways to remember him, and Dixie, forever.” Why the car swerved into traffic was unclear, and witnesses to the crash were being sought after. The truck driver that struck the pair was identified as a 45-year-old Nevada man, and he suffered minor injuries.

Dixie had just graduated from high school and had finished her first year at Pomona College, where she played softball. Schultz, meanwhile, had just finished his second year at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. Michael Lewis’ nonfiction books have often been made into movies, such as Moneyball and The Blide Side which starred Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock. Michael’s latest book is titled The Premonition: A Pandemic Story.